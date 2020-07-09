Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was clearly in the mood to live out his Govinda instincts recently. Diljit took to Instagram's Reel feature and posted a video where he dances on the number "Ladka deewana lage" from the 1998 Govinda hit, "Dulhe Raja". Katrina Kaif and Sis Isabelle Kaif Try Out the TikTok-Like Instagram Reels Filter (Watch Video)

The clip, which currently has 164K likes, starts with Diljit making an entry in a yellow and black shirt and shorts. In the short video, he changes several outfits and in the end is seen dancing on the bed. #FeelKaroReelKaro: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Neha Kakkar, Shilpa Shetty Try Out The TikTok-Inspired Instagram Reels Filter (Watch Video)

Check Out Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram Reel Below

He captioned the video: "For all the Govinda fans. #diljitdosanjh #Reels #firstreels.. Wah wah ji wah wah."

