The highly anticipated war drama Border 2 is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026, marking a significant cinematic event nearly three decades after the original film’s release. As excitement builds for the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic, reports regarding the cast's remuneration have surfaced, highlighting a substantial pay gap among the leading stars. Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’: All You Need To Know About War Film Sequel With Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Returning to headline the franchise, Sunny Deol has reportedly commanded the highest salary, reflecting both his legacy with the original film and his recent box-office resurgence.

Sunny Deol: A Record-Breaking Return

Sunny Deol, who reprises his iconic role as Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, is reportedly taking home a massive INR 50 crore for the sequel. Following the historic success of Gadar 2, Deol’s market value has seen a significant spike. His presence is considered the primary draw for the film, bridging the gap between the nostalgia of the original fans and the high-octane expectations of a modern audience.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Border 2’:

Varun Dhawan Leads the New Generation

Varun Dhawan enters the franchise as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a role inspired by the real-life Param Vir Chakra recipient. For this pivotal performance, Dhawan is reportedly earning between INR 8 crore and INR 10 crore. While significantly lower than Deol’s fee, the amount reflects Dhawan’s standing as a bankable star who brings a fresh dynamic to the war drama's ensemble cast.

Diljit Dosanjh: The Global Sensation

Punjabi superstar and global music icon Diljit Dosanjh portrays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, representing the Indian Air Force’s contribution to the 1971 conflict. Dosanjh’s remuneration for the film is estimated to be between INR 4 crore and INR 5 crore. Industry experts suggest his inclusion is a strategic move to appeal to the North Indian market and the international diaspora, where he holds immense popularity.

Ahan Shetty: Continuing Dad Suniel Shetty's Legacy

Ahan Shetty, son of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, who starred in the original 1997 film, portrays Lieutenant Commander Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha. While Shetty's exact fee remains undisclosed, industry sources indicate it is in line with his status as a rising talent in the industry. His role is particularly sentimental for fans, as it mirrors his father’s earlier association with the Border brand.

Note: It is important to highlight that these figures are based on industry reports. The producers and actors have not yet released an official statement regarding the specific contract details.

More About ‘Border 2’

Directed by Anurag Singh (known for Kesari) and produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is reported to have a massive budget of approximately INR 150 to INR 250 crore. ‘Border 2’: Where To Watch Sunny Deol-Suniel Shetty’s ‘Border’ on OTT Ahead of Sequel Release.

Unlike its predecessor, which focused primarily on the Army’s Battle of Longewala, the sequel expands its scope to include the Navy and Air Force, offering a multi-dimensional look at the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film features a runtime of 210 minutes and is expected to be one of the year’s biggest theatrical releases, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).