Disha Patani Birthday: 7 Pics of the Stunning Bollywood Diva That Are Piping Hot!

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one person whose Instagram account can never get boring. The star is known for her fitness and work out regimes. She has turned into a fitspiration for so many which has allowed her to amass large fanbase. Her Instagram boasts of over 35 million followers and they all just are impressed with her every post. One more thing that she is known for, are her stylish photoshoots for the brand Calvin Klein.

The Baaghi 2 star has some amazing collection of sultry pictures through this brand’s photo-shoots. From trendy beach wear to to hip sportswear to sexy bikinis, she has sported them all and carried them so gracefully. The gorgeous diva never fails to mesmerize fans with her scorching hot snaps. There are many celebs who promote this brand but ain’t nobody like our Disha girl! Check out a few of them here!

Just a Perfect Combo of Red, Black and a Smokey Eye Look!

Navy Blue Is The New Black

A Hot Pink Swimsuit Could Not Get Hotter

Crop Tops Are Underrated

Just When We Though She Could Not Look Sexier

Plain and Sexy

How Could We Miss This Festive Look?

Weren’t they too good to give them a miss? Well, on the movie front too, she is thriving. She was recently seen in a romantic thriller, Malang. Next, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: The Most Wanted Cop. After her super sizzling chemistry with the superstar in Bharat, especially “slow motion” song, the fans are damn excited for this outing of hers. On her birthday, all we can wish her is loads of success in whatever she takes up in her hand. Happy B’day, Ms Patani!

