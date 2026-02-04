Punjabi music sensation Talwiinder has officially addressed the long-standing rumours regarding his relationship with Bollywood actor Disha Patani. In a recent interview, the "Dhundhala" singer provided clarity on their bond while reflecting on the recent loss of their public anonymity. Who Is Talwiinder? Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend and Punjabi Singer Known for Never Revealing His Face in Public.

Talwinder Addresses Disha Patani Dating Rumours

During a recent conversation with Anupama Chopra on The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder finally shared what he thinks about his relationship rumours with Disha Patani. Speculation reached a fever pitch in January after the duo was spotted together at various high-profile events. Addressing the public's desire for a label, Talwiinder emphasised that neither he nor Patani feels the need to conform to outside expectations.

"We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumors. It is what it is," he told the publication. He noted that the intense spotlight caught them both off guard, especially since they had only met shortly before the viral moments began. "We're still discovering ourselves, still figuring ourselves. I'll just leave it at that."

Talwiinder Say ‘I’m Falling in Love Right Now’

Despite his guarded stance, the singer offered a cryptic but lighthearted comment on his current emotional state. When reminded of a previous statement where he claimed he "falls in love every day," Talwiinder laughed and admitted, "So I guess I’m falling in love right now."

While falling short of a formal confirmation, the comment has done little to quiet fans who recently saw the pair walking hand-in-hand at the Lollapalooza India festival in Mumbai.

‘My World Turned Upside Down’

The interview also touched upon a more personal grievance: the leaking of a video from a wedding in Udaipur that revealed Talwiinder’s face. The artist, known for his signature face paint and mask, has spent years protecting his identity to ensure the focus remains on his music. Disha Patani and Talwiinder Reignite Dating Buzz As They Attend Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai Together (Watch Videos).

Talwiinder described the moment he saw the unmasked video circulating online as heartbreaking. "I felt like [my face] was snatched away from me," he shared, adding that he felt his "world turned upside down" when his carefully maintained privacy was breached for social media content.

Watch Talwiinder’s Full Interview With the Hollywood Reporter India:

How Talwiinder and Disha Patani’s Dating Rumours Started

The dating rumours first gained momentum in early January 2026 after a video surfaced from the wedding of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. In the clip, Patani and Talwiinder appeared to share a close interaction, which was later followed by several joint public appearances. Disha Patani and Talwiinder Reignite Dating Buzz As They Attend Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai Together (Watch Videos).

Patani, who was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Tiger Shroff, has not yet issued a personal statement regarding the rumours. For now, both artists seem content to navigate their relationship, whatever its nature, away from the immediate pressures of a public "confirmation."

