Bollywood fans should now gear up for a double dose of thrilling content as the cast of Do Villain is out. A sequel to the 2014 film, Ek Villian has been in the talks for a while. The Mohit Suri directorial was a hit with Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist. Now, it's sequel will have Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham as 'do villains!' Shooting Of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s Cross-Border Love Story To Resume Soon In Mumbai!.

As per the latest report by ETimes, the drama will also have Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria as the female leads. While the original leads have been replaced by a bigger cast, it has to be seen who steps into the role of Ritiesh.

The role was originally offered to Arjun but ended up landing into Aditya Roy Kapur's lap. However, due to creative differences, Aditya reportedly opted out of the project and the role once again boomeranged to Arjun. Now it is 'bad vs badder' as the makers said it their announcement earlier. It has to be seen whether the sequel fairs as good as the first part. Stay tuned for the updates.

