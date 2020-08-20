Director Kaashive Nair is all set to make his directorial debut with a cross-border love story that features Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Now regarding the film’s shoot, the team had to call off all their plans owing to the lockdown imposed in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Even some countries in abroad had also imposed lockdown. The shootings of films had to be suspended considering the safety of the cast and crew. The makers of this upcoming cross-border love story had to shoot the last leg when this lockdown situation happened. Shooting of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s Untitled Rom-Com to Resume Soon?

Earlier Mid-Day had reported that the team had to shoot the final schedule in Europe and they couldn’t complete it as the lockdown was announced. When co-producer Madhu Bhojwani was asked if they are planning to recreate Europe in Mumbai, he stated, “For now, we are adopting a wait-and-watch mode as several countries are in lockdown.” As per the latest report in Mirror, the team is all set to resume the shooting in Mumbai from August 24. The shooting will reportedly take place at the Film City Studios.

About it Nikkhil Advani confirmed by stating, “Kaashvie, John, Bhushanji and my team have worked hard to make sure that all actors are safe and comfortable. We’ve taken them through all the safety protocols certified by the state government through the Film Producers Guild. It will be a 10-day shoot with the entire cast. After this, we will be left with a four-day schedule, which will happen after the rains, around September-end. We had initially planned to film from March 21 to the beginning of April, but the lockdown hit that plan for a six.” Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh to Star in a Family Dramedy Which Will Be Produced by John Abraham.

Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh who will be playing key roles in this untitled project would also be joining the team for the shoot. John Abraham, who is also one of the producers of this cross-border love story, will be seen making a cameo appearance in this movie and even he would be a part of this shoot that is set to resume from Monday.

