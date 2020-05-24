Eid al-Fitr 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor Cannot Get Enough of Chef Saif Ali Khan’s Lip-Smacking Mutton Biryani (View Post)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut in March 2020 and must say in quite a short time the diva has managed to impress fans, courtesy her posts. Ever since the nationwide lockdown has been announced, Bebo's IG game is getting stronger with each passing day and it's a treat for all to see whatever the actress shares. From selfies, Taimur Ali Khan's unseen pics to revealing that she's a big-time foodie, Kareena's this no-filtered touch is what admirers love. And as we all know that Eid is just a day away, but looks like the Khan's are already prepping up for the same. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Beautiful Video Highlighting the Brighter Side of COVID-19 Pandemic, Captions It As ‘A Must Watch for Every Soul’!

As Saif Ali Khan recently donned the chef’s hat and cooked some mutton biryani for the fam. Bebo took to her Insta story and shared a glimpse of the same. However, it actually was Karisma Kapoor who lauded her jiju's cooking skills on social media and Bebo just reshared the post and added in her emotions. Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Chef Saifu best mutton biryani ever!! insane lunch. Eid Mubarak" Indeed, going by the photo of the rice palate it looks delicious. Saif Ali Khan Pulls A Sleeping Beauty on Chattering Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bebo Can't Stop Smiling (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Biryani Post Below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Insta Sory

Well, after looking at the above picture, we hope to see more delicacies on the occasion of Eid on May 25. Meanwhile, recently, Bebo had shared a post of Tim video calling Lolo's son, Kiaan Kapur. Talking about her professional commitments, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last in Angreazi Medium and has Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in her kitty. Stay tuned!