The first quarter of 2024 has drawn to a close, marking a diverse period for Bollywood's box office. Unlike the previous year, which saw the release of Pathaan, these three months did not yield a single All-Time Blockbuster (ATBB). Despite Siddharth Anand, the director behind Pathaan, unveiling Fighter on the same release date, it fell short of breaking records. However, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, still stands as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, but its substantial budget somewhat offsets its box office earnings. Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Film Earns Rs 32.60 Crore in India!

Even propaganda films struggled to make a mark in 2024. While Yami Gautam's Article 370 proved profitable, it did not attain the blockbuster status of The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story. Similarly, the reunion of The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma failed to replicate their previous success, with their new film Bastar performing poorly at the box office.

Nevertheless, there were genuine hits during this period. In addition to Article 370, the spooky thriller Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhavan, enjoyed success at the box office. The sci-fi romcom Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, achieved moderate success, while the latest major Hindi release of the quarter, Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, appears to be heading towards hit status. Shaitaan Movie Review: R Madhavan's Sinister Act Holds Ajay Devgn-Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Together Before It's Undone By a Weak Finale.

In this feature, we'll examine the major Hindi releases of the first quarter of 2024, assessing which films resonated with audiences and which fell short. It's worth noting that films made in other languages, such as HanuMan, Operation Valentine, and Captain Miller, are not included in this analysis.

PS: These are domestic earnings of the Hindi films released between January 1, 2024 and March 31, 2024, sourced from Bollywood Hungama.

Merry Christmas

Release Date: January 12

Budget (Reported): Rs 60 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 18.30 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop

Main Atal Hoon

Release Date: January 19

Budget (Reported): Rs 20 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 8.65 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop

Fighter

Release Date: January 25

Budget (Reported): Rs 250 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 199.45 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop (Film's collections - Rs 337 crore - help Fighter save face, though)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Release Date: February 9

Budget (Reported): Rs 75 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 80.76 Crore

BO Verdict: Average

Crakk – Jeetegaa… Toh Jiyegaa

Release Date: February 23

Budget (Reported): Rs 45 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 13.23 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop

All India Rank

Release Date: February 23

Budget (Reported): Rs 5 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 0.35 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop

Article 370

Release Date: February 23

Budget (Reported): Rs 20 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 81.02 Crore

BO Verdict: Superhit

Dange

Release Date: March 1

Budget (Reported): Rs 8 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 0.15 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop

Kaagaz 2

Release Date: March 1

Budget (Reported): Rs 10 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 0.08 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop

Laapataa Ladies

Release Date: March 1

Budget (Reported): Rs 5 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 14.91 Crore

BO Verdict: Above Average

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely

Release Date: March 8

Budget (Reported): Rs 15 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 0.10 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop

Shaitaan

Release Date: March 8

Budget (Reported): Rs 65 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 137.72 Crore

BO Verdict: Superhit

Yodha

Release Date: March 15

Budget (Reported): Rs 55 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 30.70 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop

Bastar – The Naxal Story

Release Date: March 15

Budget (Reported): Rs 15 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 1.30 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop

Madgaon Express

Release Date: March 22

Budget (Reported): Rs 30 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 17.75 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Release Date: March 22

Budget (Reported): Rs 25 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 15.73 Crore

BO Verdict: Flop

Crew

Release Date: March 29

Budget (Reported): Rs 60 Crore

Lifetime Collections: Rs 32.60 Crore

BO Verdict: Just Released But Cruising to Hit Status

With major releases like Maidaan, Bade Miya Chote Miya, Baby John, Chandu Champion, et al. set to release in the next quarter, we will release a new report card after three months, hopefully with better news for Bollywood fans.

