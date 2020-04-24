Saif Ali Khan Pulls A Sleeping Beauty on Chattering Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bebo Can't Stop Smiling (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood right now. From getting into the skin of a sassy character like 'poo' to grooving to the beats of 'Dil Mera Muft Ka' in a pink coloured outfit, Bebo has always given her cent percent in whatever she does. Amid the lockdown, the actress is having a gala time quarantining with her family and has been regular with regards to posting updates on social media. And on Friday, Kareena shared a gem from her archives featuring herself and hubby Saif Ali Khan and it'll make you go GREEN in envy. Read on. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pledge Support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and IAHV to Combat Coronavirus.

Taking to Insta, the Angrezi Medium actress shared a picture for fans which sees her and Saif resting amidst greenery. While Bebo in the photos can be seen wearing a blush pink dress whereas her man looks cool in casuals. Elaborating on the pics, we see Kareena is trying to have a conversation and chat with Saif, but he is far asleep. 'all i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess,' she captioned the cutesy post. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Holiday Picture with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan is Making us Say 'So Hot and So Cute' Both at Once!

Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess 😝

After going through the photos, all we can say is that Saifeena are LIT and also one of a kind. Just look at the pics, they look made for each other. Earlier in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Kareena had talked about how she and Saif fell for watch other on the sets of Tashan. "I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we'd go on long bike rides for some alone time. We'd enjoy the beauty, have great conversations and just bond. He helped me heal and love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we're so different he's more private and not 'Bollywoodised', but I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things and not let them get to me," said Kareena. Stay tuned!