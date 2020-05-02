Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Beautiful Video Highlighting the Brighter Side of COVID-19 Pandemic, Captions It As ‘A Must Watch for Every Soul’!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Internet is a spot which has its positives as well as negatives. For example, amid the nationwide lockdown which is now extended till May 17, the internet is working as a tool for people to connect with whomsoever they want. And talking about our celebs, social media is helping them to stay in touch with their fans. On the same lines, on Saturday (May 2), Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared a 4-minute long video clip which highlights the before and after situation around the globe, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Well, the clip is indeed touching and will also give you goosebumps. RIP Rishi Kapoor: Nieces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor Post a Flurry of Memories Honouring the Actor (View Pics).

The video shared by Bebo is titled as The Great Realisation, courtesy YouTuber Tom Foolery. The clip starts with Tom telling his kids a tale about the deadly virus. From people across the globe understanding the real meaning of family, cherishing moments with loved ones to learning new cooking skills, this one is an eye-opener. Tom Foolery also shows it in the clip how the mother earth is healing amid the grim situation. Kareena Kapoor Khan's captioned the post as, "A must watch for every soul" followed with a heart emoticon. Bebo Goes Kairi! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Food Fad Will Tickle Your ‘Aam’ Cravings a Little More (View Pic).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Below:

Indeed, that's what a celeb should do, spread knowledge and positivity in the minds of fans. Meanwhile, the sudden death of Rishi Kapoor has left the entertainment industry in a state of shock. Bebo who happens to be Rishi Kapoor's niece was also snapped at the last rites of the veteran actor along with Saif Ali Khan. She also had shared some throwback videos and pics of Rishiji dedicating it to him. Stay tuned!