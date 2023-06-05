Actor Ananya Panday, on Monday, shared an important message on the occassion of World Environment Day 2023. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared and collage video and wrote, 'Lets nurture nature so that we can have a better future.' Ananya shared a few clips from her recent trips in which she could be seen enjoying nature and wildlife. Ananya Panday Was the Prettiest Bridesmaid at Sister Alanna Panday's Wedding - Check Out Pics.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "So beautiful," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "U look so cute."

The World Environment Day is an annual global event observed on June 5. This year, it falls on Monday and also marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day. The day encourages awareness and action for environmental protection by the global community. According to the official website of World Environment Day, the theme on June 5, 2023, will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution.

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career." Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's Recent Swoon Worthy Appearances in Black (View Pics)

She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. In Dream Girl 2 she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's Call me bae.