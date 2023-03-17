Ananya Panday's cousin sister, Alanna Panday got married to her beau, Ivor in a close-knit but grand ceremony. The wedding ceremonies were extremely elegant with occasions like a bridal shower and Mehendi party being organised. While Alanna was the perfect bride in her dreamy attires, Ananya looked equally fabulous as a bridesmaid. From Amit Aggarwal to Tarun Tahiliani, the Student of the Year 2 actress picked the most stunning looks by different designers and was ready to slay like never before. Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's Recent Swoon-Worthy Appearances in Black (View Pics).

From a stunning white midi dress to a pretty pink lehenga choli and of course, a very heavily embroidered outfit, Ananya went all out with her choice of outfits for her darling sister's wedding ceremonies. With the help of her ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri, Panday nailed all her bridesmaid's looks and left us wanting for more. With wedding season about to begin in the next few weeks, her style file is only going to help others get ready for their festivities. To further elaborate on her choice of outfits, let's check out all her looks, one at a time. Rumoured Lovers Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday Join Jackky Bhagnani’s Party For Nigerian Singer CKay (View Pics).

In Saaksha & Kinni for Bridal Brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

In Amit Aggarwal for Mehendi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

In Tarun Tahiliani for Sangeet Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

In Manish Malhotra for the Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

So, which of Ananya Panday's looks as a bridesmaid did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

