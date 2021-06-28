Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Monday said he was dropping out of his film studies course to focus completely on his acting career in Bollywood. Babil, who is in his 20s, was pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in film studies at the University of Westminster, UK. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan To Star in Shoojit Sircar’s Next Project (View Pics)

He is set to make his acting debut with director Anvitaa Dutt's Netflix film Qala, also featuring Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri. The upcoming actor took to Instagram and penned an emotional parting note for his friends from the university. "I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged."

Last week, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri announced that they are set to collaborate with Babil for a project, details of which are still under wraps.

