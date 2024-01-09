Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar celebrates his 50th birthday on January 9. He is an actor, director, writer, producer and singer, a true multi-faceted artist. The supremely talented actor started his journey in Bollywood with his directorial Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. He later went on to make films like Lakshya, Don and Don 2. Farhan made his transition from direction to acting and singing with Abhishek Kapoor's musical drama Rock On!! in 2008. The actor is renowned for his electrifying live performances in his concerts, leaving everyone in awe of his energy. It can be challenging to pinpoint Farhan's standout areas because he effortlessly excels in everything he does, be it direction, acting, or singing. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Dish Out Couple Goals in This Loved-Up Pic Dropped on New Year’s Day.

Apart from his acting skills, the actor has garnered a distinct fan following for his musical talents. Farhan's unique husky voice has the power to enchant anyone. His songs are a special treat for his admirers, adding another layer to his multifaceted appeal. As we wish the actor on his special day, let us take some time to look at some of the best songs of his illustrious career.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The title track of the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do was one of the most popular songs of the year. Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra have given their vocals to this song. The music is produced by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. PC and Farhan's voices properly synchronize with each other, giving us one of the best songs. And yes, Farhan can also dance!

Senorita

"Senorita" from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is everyone's favourite. The song is sung by Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and María del Mar Fernández. But as always, Farhan's unique voice takes centre stage. He also penned the lyrics to this amazing song. The fusion between Indian lyrics and Spanish beats is something we really needed. The music is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Socha Hai

It's quite tough deciding on the best song from the movie Rock On!! Shankar Ehsaan Loy produced the music, while Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics. The electric guitar beats, the drum rolls, and Farhan Akhtar's voice truly mesmerizing! isn't it? Nostalgia touches you whenever you play these Bollywood gems.

Pichle Saat Dinon Mein

This classic is one of Farhan's best songs to date. Shankar Ehsaan Loy handle the music, and Javed Akhtar's lyrical genius needs to be applauded for this song. "Pichle Saat Dinon Mein" helped Farhan Akhtar build his reputation as a rockstar. Takes us back to the days when we used to scream our hearts out to 'kabhi khud pe hasa mein aur kabhi khud pe roya!' Dil Chahta Hai Turns 23: Farhan Akhtar Revisits ‘Magical’ Chapora Fort Where Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna Gave Goa Its Iconic Must-See Spot (View Pic).

Rock On

The title track of Rock On!! surely is a banger. The transition of Farhan Akhtar from a very talented filmmaker to a rock sensation happened with this movie. Following Rock On!!, Farhan gained increased recognition as an actor. The film played a crucial role in shaping his career both as an actor and as a singer.

Sending warm birthday wishes to the talented star as he turns 50 today. Here's to hoping that he keeps dazzling us with his incredible talent and charm for many more years to come.

