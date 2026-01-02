Mumbai, January 2: Legendary screenwriter Javed Akhtar has warned of legal action against those who have circulated a deepfake video of him with misleading claims. On Thursday, Javed Akhtar took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a long note in which he spoke about the alleged video, and issued clarification. He wrote, “A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer generated picture with a topi on my head claiming that ultimately I have turned to God. It is rubbish”.

He further mentioned, “I am seriously considering to report this to the cyber police and ultimately dragged the person responsible for this fake news and those few who forward it to the court for damaging my reputation and credibility”. Does God Exist? Debate Live Streaming: Watch Javed Akhtar vs Mufti Shamail Nadwi Intellectual Clash Over the God's Existence.

Javed Akhtar Warns of Legal Action for Making His Deepfake Video

A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer generated picture with a topi on my head claiming that ultimately I have turned to God . It is rubbish . I am seriously considering to report this to the cyber police and ultimately dragged the person responsible for this… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 1, 2026

A few days ago, Javed Akhtar and Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi engaged in a high-profile public debate in New Delhi titled ‘Does God Exist?’ at the Constitution Club of India, moderated by journalist Saurabh Dwivedi. Akhtar, well known for his secular and atheistic views, challenged traditional theistic arguments, raising questions about faith, evidence, and reason.

Mufti Nadwi, educated in classical Islamic scholarship, defended theistic positions, grounding his arguments in logic, philosophical reasoning, and theological premises. The exchange quickly went viral online, drawing sharp reactions across social media and commentary platforms from believers, agnostics, and secular thinkers alike. Some viewers hailed the mufti’s rebuttals as persuasive and applauded his delivery, while others felt Akhtar’s secular reasoning was compelling. The debate reignited broader conversations about faith, logic, and public discourse in India’s diverse society. ‘Any Stretch of Imagination I Can’t Accept…’: Javed Akhtar Condemns Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Pulling Hijab of Newly Appointed AYUSH Doctor, Demands Apology (View Post).

Earlier, Javed Akhtar penned a heartfelt birthday note for his filmmaker daughter Zoya Akhtar, remembering the day she was born. Javed Akhtar was married to Honey Irani, with whom he had two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. He then married National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi in 1984.

