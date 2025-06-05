Father’s Day is a heartfelt celebration honouring fathers and father figures for their love, guidance, and sacrifices. Observed on the third Sunday of June in many countries, the day serves as an opportunity to express gratitude for the pivotal role fathers play in shaping lives and nurturing families. Father’s Day 2025 will be observed on June 15. Whether through quiet strength, unwavering support, or everyday acts of care, fathers influence their children’s growth and character in profound ways. People celebrate by spending quality time with their dads, giving gifts, sharing messages, or simply acknowledging their presence with love and respect. If you and your dad share a love of music, it's time to make a playlist of the best Father's Day songs. These Bollywood Hindi songs are dedicated to dads and celebrate fatherhood in a unique way.

Beyond biological ties, Father’s Day also recognises stepfathers, grandfathers, mentors, and guardians who step into the role with devotion and heart. In today’s world, where parenting roles are evolving, the day also highlights the importance of emotional involvement, empathy, and active participation in a child’s life. From playful moments to tough lessons, fathers create lasting memories and values. Father’s Day reminds us to honour these contributions not just with words or gestures once a year, but through appreciation and connection throughout our lives. As you observe Father’s Day 2025, here are the Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your father on this day.

'Papa Kehte Hain,' Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

A popular song expressing a son’s dreams and the expectations of a proud father. It’s youthful, optimistic, and deeply emotional.

Watch Video of 'Papa Kehte Hain' Song:

'Tujhko Na Dekhun,' Jaanwar

A moving track showing the deep love and gratitude a child has for their father. It highlights how fathers are often silent pillars of strength.

Watch Video of 'Tujhko Na Dekhun' Song:

'Pitah Se Naam Hai Tera,' Boss

A powerful tribute to a father’s legacy. It conveys how a father’s identity lives on through his child.

Watch Video of 'Pitah Se Naam Hai Tera' Song:

'Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re,' Heyy Babyy

Though originally for a daughter, this song beautifully fits Father's Day as it shows a parent's world revolving around their child.

Watch Video of 'Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re' Song:

'Papa Mere Papa,' Main Aisa Hi Hoon

An emotional melody celebrating the innocence of a child's love for their father. It portrays the pure bond between a child and a devoted dad.

Watch Video of 'Papa Mere Papa' Song:

Father’s Day is more than just a celebration, it’s a heartfelt reminder of the love, guidance, and sacrifices that fathers and father figures make every day. Whether through words, actions, or music, expressing gratitude strengthens the bond and acknowledges their invaluable role in our lives. Songs, in particular, offer a touching way to convey emotions that are sometimes hard to speak aloud. Be it through a nostalgic melody or a joyful tune, take the time to honour your father with love, appreciation, and a moment that truly matters.

