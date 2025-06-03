Father's Day 2025 is on June 15. Well, celebrating the special Father’s Day is so unique and significant because your father is the only person in this world who will give you all the types of comfort, love, and happiness and peace of mind. No matter how difficult it gets for him to provide you with a happy lifestyle, he always offers the best to the family. Don't you think that with this, it's your responsibility to make this year's Father's Day more happening for him in so many ways? You can start the Father's Day 2025 celebration by tuning in to some classic Bollywood songs! From "Papa Kehte Hain" to "Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re," we have curated the best Father's Day special Hindi songs. Listen to these heartwarming songs with your dad and express your love and admiration to him. Father's Day 2025 Date in India, USA, UK and Other Countries: How Is This Special Day Dedicated To Fathers Are Celebrated on Different Dates Across the World.

1. 'Papa Kehte Hain'

"Papa Kehte Hain" song is from the 1988 Bollywood movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which Udit Narayan sang. Father’s Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Traditional Kurta to Thoughtful Gift Hampers, 5 Things To Present to Your Desi Dad.

Watch Video of 'Papa Kehte Hain' Song:

2. 'Papa Mere Papa'

"Papa Mere Papa" song is from the movie Main Aisa Hi Hoon, one of the most released movies 2005. Baby Aparna, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sonu Nigam sang the whole song.

Watch Video of 'Papa Mere Papa' Song:

3. 'Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re'

"Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re" song is from the movie Heyy Babyy, which was released in 2007. The song was sung by Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sameer Anjaan.

Watch Video of 'Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re' Song:

4. 'Dilbaro'

Next is "Dilbaro;" this song is one of the favourite songs loved by all the girls, especially from the movie Raazi, released in 2018, and Harshdeep Kaur sang the song.

Watch Video of 'Dilbaro 'Song Here:

5. 'Papa Toh Band Bajaye'

"Papa Toh Band Bajaye" is a funny banter song from the Bollywood movie Housefull 2, which Neeraj Shridhar sang.

Watch Video of 'Papa Toh Band Bajaye' Song:

There are so many simple ways to impress your dad, like taking him out to lunch, giving him some gadgets, or taking him shopping, but wait. You're missing something that is super easy: dedicating soulful and meaningful songs to your dad. What's better than this, right?

