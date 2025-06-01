Father’s Day is one of the most special and memorable days in every father's life, and he wants to celebrate it with his loved ones and close ones. Well, celebrating Father's Day is not just about celebrating a day. Still, it is all about giving your father that special appreciation that he deserves for giving you the best life. No matter how bad a situation comes before him, your father will always make sure that he makes your world more beautiful and happening. Father's Day is celebrated on different dates, following different traditions across the world. As we gear up to celebrate Father's Day 2025 on June 15 in India, know how this special day dedicated to fathers is celebrated on different dates in different countries, including the UK, USA, Australia and others. When Is Father’s Day 2025 in India? Know Correct Date, History, Significance and Celebration To Honour Fatherhood on the Third Sunday of June.

Father's Day 2025 Date in India, USA, UK and Other Countries

June 15, 2025: India, USA, United Kingdom, Ireland, Turkey, Ukraine

August 10, 2025: Brazil

September 7, 2025: Australia and New Zealand

December 5, 2025: Thailand

October 9, 2025: Russia

How To Celebrate Father's Day?

Are you thinking about how you can celebrate Father's Day 2025 with your loving dad? Don't worry. Here, we have the perfect solution for you. Well, there are so many ways actually like taking him out for dinner or lunch, giving him some special gifts like gadgets, giving him his favourite book, cooking some delicious or his favourite meal, or clicking some lovely picture with him or many more idea it all depends on you and your family that how you want to celebrate it. Father’s Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Traditional Kurta to Thoughtful Gift Hampers, 5 Things To Present to Your Desi Dad.

So, what are you waiting for now? Get up and try to make every moment happen and be memorable for your father this year on Father's Day 2025.

