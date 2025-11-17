Film and television actor Saanand Verma, best known for his role in the hit sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!, recently claimed that veteran actor Gulshan Grover slapped him aggressively during the shoot of the web series First Copy starring Munawar Faruqui. During an interview, the actor revealed that the slap was intentional and done without his permission or even informing him beforehand. He added that the moment left him extremely angry, but he chose not to speak about it to anyone. ‘First Copy Season 2’ Trailer: Munawar Faruqui Returns As Arif in a Fiery Tale of Power, Redemption and Revenge (Watch Video).

Saanand Verma Claims Gulshan Grover Slapped Him Aggressively During ‘First Copy’ Shoot

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Saanand Verma said, "Gulshan Grover actually slapped me tightly in First Copy. From the inside, I felt like slitting the man's throat, but I didn't say anything. I haven't said anything til date, I'm revealing this for the first time here. He did it intentionally, that wasn't acting."

The actor further revealed that "it was not even acting wala thappad." Saanand said that Gulshan did not even give him a disclaimer before slapping him. Otherwise, he would've been prepared for it. He said, "At least if you mentioned before, I would've been prepared for an actual slap. Felt nothing. I was in the character, in the scene. I completed it and left and didn't say anything."

Saanand Verma Wanted To Hit Gulshan Grover With a Chair

Saanand Verma further said that it is mandatory to give a disclaimer before filming a real slap scene, which did not happen in his case. In fact, the surprise slap was so aggressive that it made things worse. Expressing how he felt after the incident, the actor said: "It is wrong. I was feeling very angry, but didn't say anything bceuase I wanted to stay away from negativity. I felt like picking up a chair and beating him. I kept smiling through." ‘First Copy’: Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D’Souza Share Experience of Working in OTT Series.

Saanand Verma’s Interview With Siddharth Kannan:

Saanand Verma said that he has been slapped several times on screen and that there is a proper way to do it. Recalling an incident from the shoot of the Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani, he revealed that the director was unhappy with how the scene looked on screen. So, he asked his co-star to slap him for real. However, his co-actor Digvijay Rohidas became tense and asked whether he could actually slap him the way the director wanted. Verma agreed. He added, “There is always a process to be followed.”

