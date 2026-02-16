Comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has sparked a social media storm with a biting roast of the Pakistan cricket team following their heavy defeat against India. The video, which has since gone viral, follows India’s dominant 61-run victory during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Angry Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Having Heated Argument With Kuldeep Yadav After India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash.

A One-Sided Encounter in Colombo

The high-stakes Group A clash at the R Premadasa Stadium turned out to be a one-sided affair. India posted a competitive total of 175/7, anchored by an aggressive innings from opener Ishan Kishan.

In response, the Pakistan batting lineup crumbled under the pressure of a disciplined Indian bowling attack, eventually being bundled out for just 114 runs in 18 overs. The loss has significantly dented Pakistan’s chances of progression, while securing India’s spot in the Super Eight stage.

Munawar Faruqui’s Hilarious Critique

Known for his sharp observational humour, Faruqui took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts on the match. He suggested that the Pakistan team should perhaps focus on their musical talents rather than professional cricket.

Munawar Faruqui Roasts Pak Cricket Team

"Yaar dekho Coke Studio tak theek hai, but uske baad yeh cricket wricket rehne do yaar tum log nahi hora toh," Faruqui said in the viral clip. (Look, you guys are fine up until Coke Studio, but after that, leave this cricket stuff alone if you can't handle it.)

He further questioned the team's preparation, contrasting their schedule with that of the Indian players. "Aisa nahi hai ki Indian players k paas kaam nahi hai, woh log toh full busy hai poora brand works, ads yeh woh. Tum log toh free bhi hona itna toh rahega nahi, toh practice karte he nahi kya tum log? Poora maza kharab kardete ho one side match karke." (It’s not like Indian players don't have work; they are fully busy with brand deals and ads. You guys are free, so don't you even practice? You ruin the whole fun by making it such a one-sided match.)

Munawar Faruqui’s Hilarious Commentary on Pak Cricket Team’s Performance Against India

Banter Beyond the Pitch

In additional clips, Faruqui poked fun at the external narratives surrounding the tournament. He referenced previous discussions regarding venue choices and Pakistan's reported hesitation to play in certain conditions.

Laughing off the performance, he noted that even in Sri Lanka, the results remained the same. He jokingly advised the Pakistani players and fans to stay off social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to avoid the inevitable wave of memes and mockery.

More About India's Victory

The 61-run win adds another chapter to India’s historical dominance over Pakistan in World Cup events. While the stadium was packed with expectant fans, the clinical nature of India’s bowling, led by Jasprit Bumrah, left little room for a contest. India Register 6th Consecutive Win Over Pakistan in T20Is; Ishan Kishan, Bowlers Take Team to Super 8 At T20 World Cup 2026.

Faruqui’s reaction is part of a broader trend of Indian celebrities and influencers using humour to celebrate victories over their traditional rivals, a practice that consistently generates massive engagement across South Asian digital landscapes.

