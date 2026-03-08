Popular YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, known to millions as The UK07 Rider, is currently in intensive care following a high-speed car crash during a live broadcast on Saturday. The incident, which appeared to be an intentional attempt on his life, occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway after Dobhal posted a series of distressing messages regarding family disputes and mental health struggles. In the wake of the accident, prominent industry peers Munawar Faruqui and Aly Goni have come forward to support the creator and condemn social media users for mocking his condition. Did Anurag Dobhal aka UK07Rider Attempt Suicide on Live? Influencer Accident Shocks Fans! (Watch Video).

UK07 Rider’s Instagram Live and Car Crash

On the evening of March 7, 2026, Dobhal began a live stream on Instagram that quickly turned sombre. Visibly emotional and in tears, he spoke to his followers about feeling isolated and unloved. "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give love... I have no people left, who do I call?" he said during the broadcast.

Munawar Faruqui and Aly Goni Come Out In Support of Anurag Dobhal

Moments later, he told viewers, "Let’s go for the final drive," before accelerating his Toyota Fortuner to speeds reportedly exceeding 150 km/h. The stream captured the vehicle losing control and crashing into a divider, abruptly cutting off the feed. Passersby and locals rescued Dobhal from the wreckage, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in the ICU under medical observation.

Munawar Faruqui Slams Insensitive Trolls

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, who shared the screen with Dobhal during their reality show stint, was among the first to react to the news. Taking to social media, Faruqui expressed his shock and lashed out at those making light of the tragedy or calling it a "stunt."

"Please listen to him. When someone is trying to share something, we don't pay attention, but when the person is gone, we feel sad about it." Faruqui stated. "Suicide is not the answer. If you have any problem in life, never take this step. Just because an influencer is doing it, don't follow them. Take care of yourselves. Don't waste your life."

Munawar Faruqui Reacts to Anurag Dobhal's Suicide Attempt

Aly Goni Calls for Empathy

Television actor Aly Goni also joined the wave of support, emphasising the toxic nature of online trolling. Goni, known for being vocal about mental health awareness in the industry, urged the public to stop the negativity while a family is in crisis.

"When Anurag shared his family problems with his fans, everyone started trolling him. He later tried to commit suicide, and I hope he is fine now. But, this is sad, Shame on everyone making fun of him, " Goni shared.

Aly Goni Slams Trolls Targetting UK07 Rider

UK07 Rider’s Public Family Feud

The incident follows a week of escalating tension for Dobhal. Days prior to the crash, he uploaded a two-hour "final vlog" alleging severe mental harassment by his parents and brother, Kalam.

Dobhal claimed that his family had "tortured" and "humiliated" him over his inter-caste marriage to his wife, Ritika. He further alleged that his brother had seized his properties and assets through threats of public exposure. While his family has released counter-statements suggesting the dispute involves different personal matters, Dobhal's manager, Rohit Panday, confirmed that the creator had been in a state of "deep depression" for some time. Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider in ICU After Suicide Attempt; Influencer’s Manager Shares Health Update (View Post).

UK07 Rider Health Update

As of Sunday morning, March 8, 2026, Dobhal's management team has requested privacy. According to an official statement, he has been shifted to a specialised facility and is currently in the ICU. While his injuries are serious, he is reported to be under constant medical supervision.

