Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Comedian Munawar Faruqui and actress Krystle D'Souza shared their experience of working in the OTT series 'First Copy', which is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.

In an interview with ANI, Munawar shared his happiness for making his debut on the screen as the lead actor with th series 'First Copy'. He called the script of the series "unique" and said that he had a "good experience" shooting the film.

"It was a great experience. Firstly, I got to debut on screen and as a lead. This is a big thing. I was very happy for that. Also, this story is unique. It is so relatable and unique that we have never seen anything being made on this subject. So, the subject was good plus I had a role. I think, the experience was very good," said Munawar.

As for Krystle D'Souza, the actress recalled her acting career and said that it was the first time she had been playing the role of an "actress" in a series. She calls it a "weird experience" for herself as an actor.

"I think I have been acting for 16-17 years. But, first time I am playing an actress. So, I think that is really different for me. It's weird that you have to play the role of an actress, being an actor. But it's a very enjoyable journey. It's a beautiful journey of a woman," said Krystle.

She also hailed the concept of the show, which is based on the piracy business of the films.

"We have all heard and seen piracy when we were growing up. And no one has touched that subject. So, to be a part of something like that, that has so much mystery, so much pace," added Krystle.

The actress also revealed her favourite scene from the series. She said, "I think the song sequence that we did in Mauritius, I think that is one sequence that I really enjoyed shooting. Because there were no dialogues. And, we were actually enjoying ourselves,"

Directed by Farhan Zamma, 'First Copy' stars Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad along with the lead cast of Munawar and Krystle.

First Copy is set against a cultural landscape that reflects real issues of accessibility, nostalgia, and the value of original creation. In an age where digital consumption is reshaping entertainment, the series offers a reflection on why supporting legal, creator-first content matters more than ever, as per the makers.

The series is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)

