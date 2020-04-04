Following SRK’s Footsteps! Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan Page Pledge to Contribute Rs 1 Lakh to COVID-19 Relief Fund

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan had announced several initiatives in order to support PM Narendra Modi and the government in its COVID-19 fight. While announcing about such an initiative he also mentioned in his post, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other.” Inspired by SRK, one of his fan pages on Twitter have also decided to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. Shah Rukh Khan Announces a Series of Initiatives for COVID-19 Relief - From Donations to PM-Cares to Food Drives for the Needy.

‘SRK Universe Fan Club’, one of the popular fan pages on Twitter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to COVID-19 relief fund. In the post they mentioned, “Least we could do. Following our idol @iamsrk’s footsteps, a small contribution from us to PM CARES fund.” That’s indeed a great gesture by SRK’s fan page during this hour of crisis. The fan page has also shared the picture of the receipt and details of the mode of payment done by them. Shah Rukh Khan Interacts With Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, Says 'We Will Keep Working for Our Brothers and Sisters'.

Here’s The Post Shared By SRK Universe Fan Club

Post By Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan had stated that the donations he would be making would be evenly distributed. The funds will be distributed to PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Providers, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation, Roti Foundation, Working People’s Charter and Support for acid attack survivors. Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.