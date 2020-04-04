Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Offer Their 4-Storey Personal Office Space Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitter Hail The Couple and Trend #SRKOfficeForQuarantine!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. At such times, our very own Bollywood celebs have been generous enough and are donating their bit to help the ones in need. But among the pool of celebs, it was Shah Rukh Khan's meticulously planned contribution which won hearts on the internet. A few days back, SRK had taken to his Twitter to reveal that his various companies and ventures will be helping financially to the many relief measures. But well, that's not it, as King Khan and wife Gauri Khan have also offered something more than money. Twitterati Hail Shah Rukh Khan For His Carefully Organised Charity Towards COVID-19 Relief, #SRKDonatesForCOVID Trends On Top.

Going by the tweet on My BMC's account, Gauri and SRK have offered their 4-storey personal office to increase the quarantine capacity in the city. The tweet further states that this space is well equipped and can help children, woman and elderly. What an outstanding gesture from the Khan's! Well, not just us, even Twitter is hailing Shah Rukh and Gauri's this step and have started a trend which reads, #SRKOfficeForQuarantine. You Won’t Be Hearing About Shah Rukh Khan’s Donation to Any Relief Fund for Coronavirus Affected Citizens – Here’s Why.

Here's The Tweet By BMC:

#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

And Let's Check Out Netizens Positive Reaction To SRK's Deeds:

Indeed a King!

King builds a quarantine empire. 👏 @iamsrk A four storey office inorder to provide for quarantine facilities. King for a reason. 🙌 #SRKOfficeForQuarantine — HenalShahrukhfanatic (@henalsrkdeewani) April 4, 2020

Yasss!

After Donating The Highest Amount Of Money To Covid-19 Relief Fund, Shah Rukh Khan Has Lend His 4 Storey Personal Office Space For Quarantine. ABSOLUTE LEGEND! 🖤#SRKOfficeForQuarantine pic.twitter.com/jrEzo5SWT9 — 🇮🇳Saif Srk🇮🇳 (@SaiffiSrkian) April 4, 2020

Inspiration!

@iamsrk SHAH You are true inspiration of billions #SRKOfficeForQuarantine — Monsur Alam Habib (@MonsuralamHabib) April 4, 2020

Baadshah!

Big Heart!

Offering 4 storeied office for Quarantine is not a small thing. For this person requires BIG HEART ♥#SRKOfficeForQuarantine — V ! S H A L (@Be_ViSHaL_SRK) April 4, 2020

Earlier, SRK had shared a long post in which he had mentioned how he is doing his bit amid the crisis. FYI, Red Chilli's Entertainment would donate to Maharashtra CM's relief fund. Meer Foundation would work towards providing essentials to the needy and daily wage labourers across Delhi. His IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders would contribute to PM-Cares Fund and more. And now this, what a gem!