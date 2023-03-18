Actress Chitrangda Singh shared a behind-the-scenes moment of her first shot from her upcoming film Gaslight. She shared that this is the "most complex" role she has played so far. Chitrangda took to Twitter, where she shared a clip of her shooting for the film, which will release on March 31. Gaslight: Chitrangda Singh Finds Her Chemistry ‘Exceptional’ with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey.

"My first day ! My first shot as Rukmani! #bts This is probably the most complex role I have played so far ..so special ! So grateful .. so excited," Chitrangda wrote as the caption. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan. Gaslight: Vikrant Massey Talks About Sara Ali Khan, Calls Her ‘Receptive’ Actress.

Chitrangda Singh's First Shot of Gaslight

My first day ! My first shot as Rukmani! #bts This is probably the most complex role I have played so far ..so special ! So grateful .. so excited 😊🙏🏼✨#gaslightondisneyplushotstar on 31st March ! pic.twitter.com/fzQ0mBtVqd — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) March 18, 2023

Gaslight is a psychological thriller and sees Sara essaying a specially abled character. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, also stars Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev. Gaslight will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023.

