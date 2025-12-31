The teaser for the upcoming war film Battle of Galwan starring Salman Khan was unveiled on the Bollywood superstar's 60th birthday on December 27, 2025. The glimpse has now sparked controversy in China. The state-run newspaper Global Times accused the Apoorva Lakhia directorial of "distorting facts" about the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. Now, FWICE Chief Advisor and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has reacted to the controversy and expressed his thoughts. 'Battle of Galwan': Chinese Media Slams Salman Khan’s Film for ‘Distorting Facts’ After Teaser Release.

Ashoke Pandit Reacts to Chinese Media’s Criticism of ‘Battle of Galwan’

During an interview with the Hindustan Times, Ashoke Pandit slammed the Chinese media's allegations about the Battle of Galwan teaser. He said, "We are not surprised or shocked that the media in China has responded to Galwan film in such a way… If a filmmaker or production house decides to give a depiction of the confrontation between India and China, there is nothing wrong with it. I don’t think isse iski release par koi asar padega as far as release or collection is concerned."

Watch ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser:

‘China Has Supported Pakistan’

He further added that the makers would have expected China's reaction since the film revolves around the Galwan Valley clash and exposes their actions. He said, "China would react because it is a film that is exposing them. We have a right to make a film like this on the subject and tell the world that this is what China has done to our country."

"China is a country that has supported Pakistan and created a lot of problems for India. It's a great thing that this film is made. If ithe film is good, it will do well," he added.

What Did Chinese Media Say About ‘Battle of Galwan’?

The Global Times article said that the recently released Battle of Galwan teaser was not well received by the Chinese netizens, with some calling it an "over the top" film. It also downplayed Indian Army Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu's sacrifice as a "so-called pivotal role." The article blamed India for the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, accusing Indian soldiers of violating the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and "deliberately provoking" the situation in Galwan Valley. The report also slammed India for using cinema to "stir nationalistic sentiment". ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Salman Khan Releases ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser on His 60th Birthday, Gives a Glimpse Into His Epic War Film (Watch Video).

About ‘Battle of Galwan’

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 17, 2026. The epic war film stars Chitrangda Singh in a key role. It is based on the real-life Galwan Valley clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops in June 2020.

