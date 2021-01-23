Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh has shared an adorable video featuring her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh. Genelia Deshmukh Hopes to Work with Riteish Again Soon.

Genelia posted the clip on Instagram, where she is seen lying in bed. Riteish comes and hugs her from behind.

The song "Tera ban jaunga" from "Kabir Singh" can be heard playing in the background. "Forever Waali Love Story," she wrote as the caption. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza Recreate 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' Title Track to Celebrate 17 Years of Their Debut Film.

Genelia and Riteish married in 2012. The two had their first child, a son named Riaan in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016

