Just days before Ranveer Singh started to garner appreciation for his work in the latest Bollywood release, Dhurandhar, the actor was all over the news for all the wrong reasons. The actor was facing massive backlash on social media for mimicking the Daiva character from Rishab Shetty's mythological blockbuster Kantara: Chapter 1. He later publicly apologised for his unintentional mistake. Days after the controversy, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has reacted to the matter and shared her thoughts. Ranveer Singh Faces Backlash for Mimicking Kantara Scene and Calling Daiva a ‘Female Ghost’ at IFFI 2025; Rishab Shetty Asked Him To Stop (Watch Video).

Sunita Ahuja Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Controversy

During an interview with Zoom, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reacted to Ranveer Singh's Kantara controversy and said, "Uska intention aisa nahi hoga. Woh masti bohot karta hai. South wale bohot sensitive hote hai toh unka kharab lag gaya." (He may not have any bad intention. He is just a mischievous guy. People in South India are very sensitive, so they did not like it). She also added that she is a big believer of Varahi Mata and is planning to seek blessings from the sacred temple in Chennai soon.

Ranveer Singh Issues Apology After ‘Kantara’ Controversy Backlash

Days after the controversy, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and publicly apologised for enacting a scene from Katara 2, where Rishab Shetty is possessed by Daiva, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

He wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I deepy apologise." Ranveer Singh Issues Apology After Backlash for Mimicking Rishab Shetty’s 'Kantara' Daiva Scene at IFFI 2025; Says 'I Have Deep Respect for Every Culture and Tradition' (View Post).

Watch Sunita Ahuja’s Full Interview With Zoom

‘Dhurandhar’ Storms the Box Office

Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, is grabbing headlines for one reason or the other. But one thing is for sure, audiences are loving it, and the box office numbers and social media trends don't lie. According to a latest official update shared by the makers, the Aditya Dhar directorial has now collected INR 188.60 crore in India. Dhurandhar also stars Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arun Rampal in key roles.

