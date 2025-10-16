Actor-politician Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were grabbing headlines from December last year after reports claimed that the couple were heading for a divorce after being married for 38 years. While Hero No. 1 remained silent, the latter went on record and hinted at infidelity. As a result, the much-adored couple’s marital life became a public topic of discussion for all the wrong reasons. Govina recently appeared on Amazon Prime Video’s new talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, where he responded to Sunita’s statements in the media. ‘Sona Kitna Sona Ha’: Govinda Gifts Wife Sunita Ahuja Stunning Gold Necklace on Karwa Chauth 2025; Actor’s Wife Flaunts It on Social Media Amid Past Divorce Rumours (View Post).

Govinda Calls Sunita Ahuja a Child

Govinda graced the latest episode of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's new talk show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle on Amazon Prime Video, along with his close friend and actor Chunky Panday. Talking about his wife Sunita, Govida said, "She is a child herself. My children handle my wife as if she's a child. Sunita is like a little kid, but the responsibilities that she was given, she could manage our household, only because she is what she is. She is an honest child. Her words are never wrong. It is just that she says things that she shouldn't.

Govinda and Chunky Panday on ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ – Watch Promo

Govinda on Forgiving Sunita for Her Mistakes

During the conversation, Govinda also admitted that he has often chosen forgiveness over confrontation in their relationship. He said, "She has herself made so many mistakes. I have forgiven her and the entire family so many times." The actor also added that it is difficult to understand things from Sunita's perspective sometimes and said, "The problem with men is that they can't think on those lines. I always believe that men run the house but women run the whole world."

He added, "Sometimes, according to me, we rely too much on them. Especially if your mother is not with you, you rely too much on your wife. And as time passes, she starts scolding you like a mother, she also explains like a mother. They don't realise it, but we see it. We can see how they have changed now and how they were when they were young."

Govinda Rubbishes Divorce Rumours With Sunita

Dismissing rumours about marital troubles between him and Sunita, Govinda said, "Aaj itne close hai... agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humari dooriyaan hoti! Koi hum dono ko door nahi kar sakta. Chaahe upar se koi bhagwaan aajae, ya shaitaan aajae, koi nahi alag kar sakta hain." Sajid Khan To Launch Govinda’s Son Yashvardhan Ahuja in His Comeback Directorial 7 Years After MeToo Controversy? Here’s What We Know.

Sunita Ahuja’s Instagram Post

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987. The couple have two children together - Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

