Gracy Singh, who turned a year older on Tuesday, feels birthdays are meant for expressing gratefulness along with a promise to upgrade to a better version of yourself with each passing year. Talking about her birthday tradition, the actress says: "I wake up and thank the almighty for this beautiful and blessed life. Ever since I have been a part of the Brahmakumari community, I have been spending all my birthdays with my Brahmakumari family." Gracy Singh to Be Back as Goddess on Screen.

Gracy is spending her birthday with her niece. "The best part about my birthday is that I share it with my baby niece, who will turn five. I will have a small virtual party with her, where we will cut cakes at our respective places and send a lot of virtual hugs and kisses. Global Forgiveness Day: From Gracy Singh to Samir Soni, TV Stars Talk About the Importance of Forgiveness.

However, I am going to miss my parents and the way they made my birthday special each year, but somewhere I know that they are looking after me and blessing me, and for me, that is all I need." Gracy Singh is currently seen as Santoshi Maa in "Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein" on &TV.

