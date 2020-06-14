Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals his Favourite Indian Movie and It Would Make Aamir Khan Happy

Hollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 12:04 PM IST
A+
A-
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals his Favourite Indian Movie and It Would Make Aamir Khan Happy
James Gunn and Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

James Gunn is quite popular in India and why not? Indian audiences are obsessed with Marvel movies and that would explain their love for him. While he's currently busy with editing DC's The Suicide Squad, Gunn recently took a road trip with his girlfriend and that prompted him to conduct a QnA session on Instagram. Amid some interesting questions on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and the update on his take on Suicide Squad, the director was asked his favourite Indian movie of all time. And yes, it's a damn good choice. James Gunn Reveals Groot's Favourite Guardians Character and It's Not Rocket!

Okay, so without taking much of your time, Gunn revealed Aamir Khan's Lagaan as his favourite Indian movie. The revelation is bound to excite the actor and all his fans. Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan continues to remain one of the finest works in Bollywood and it's probably one of those movies that you don't mind watching time and again. The fact that it was shortlisted and a prime contender to win the Oscars for foreign-language movie proves its brilliance and no amount of hype is too much for it. The Suicide Squad Release to Get Delayed, Courtesy the Coronavirus Pandemic? Director James Gunn Gives an Update.

Check Out James Gunn's Reply

James Gunn's Reply (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lagaan revolves around the British era and is about a farmer named Bhuvan who accepts the challenge of Captain Andrew Russell to beat his team in a game of cricket and enable his village to not pay taxes for the next three years.

Gunn's revelation has certainly made us beam from ear to ear and we are glad for filmmakers in the west are appreciating Gowariker's masterly act. Interestingly, the movie was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan but the actor rejected it for reasons best known to him. But as they say, his loss was Aamir's gain and the rest is history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Aamir Khan GRACY SINGH Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn Lagaan The Suicide Squad
You might also like
Laal Singh Chaddha: Mona Singh Reveals How Aamir Khan Didn’t Want To Put The Team At Risk And Complete The Film’s Shoot
Bollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha: Mona Singh Reveals How Aamir Khan Didn’t Want To Put The Team At Risk And Complete The Film’s Shoot
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning In This BTS Pic From Laal Singh Chaddha
Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning In This BTS Pic From Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares Cuddly Pics With Her ‘Buddy for the Day’ and It’s Cute!
Bollywood

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares Cuddly Pics With Her ‘Buddy for the Day’ and It’s Cute!
Forget Justice League Snyder Cut! 11 Bollywood Movies Whose Director’s Cut Fans Should Start Campaigning for Right Now!
Bollywood

Forget Justice League Snyder Cut! 11 Bollywood Movies Whose Director’s Cut Fans Should Start Campaigning for Right Now!
Henry Cavill's Superman May Have a Cameo in an Upcoming DC Movie
Hollywood

Henry Cavill's Superman May Have a Cameo in an Upcoming DC Movie
Allu Arjun Has Watched this Aamir Khan Movie More Than 20 Times - Guess Which?
South

Allu Arjun Has Watched this Aamir Khan Movie More Than 20 Times - Guess Which?
John C. Reilly Birthday Special: 7 Movies Of The Actor That Are A Must Watch
Hollywood

John C. Reilly Birthday Special: 7 Movies Of The Actor That Are A Must Watch
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to Miss Its Christmas Release? (Read Details)
Bollywood

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to Miss Its Christmas Release? (Read Details)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement