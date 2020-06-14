Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals his Favourite Indian Movie and It Would Make Aamir Khan Happy

James Gunn is quite popular in India and why not? Indian audiences are obsessed with Marvel movies and that would explain their love for him. While he's currently busy with editing DC's The Suicide Squad, Gunn recently took a road trip with his girlfriend and that prompted him to conduct a QnA session on Instagram. Amid some interesting questions on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and the update on his take on Suicide Squad, the director was asked his favourite Indian movie of all time. And yes, it's a damn good choice. James Gunn Reveals Groot's Favourite Guardians Character and It's Not Rocket!

Okay, so without taking much of your time, Gunn revealed Aamir Khan's Lagaan as his favourite Indian movie. The revelation is bound to excite the actor and all his fans. Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan continues to remain one of the finest works in Bollywood and it's probably one of those movies that you don't mind watching time and again. The fact that it was shortlisted and a prime contender to win the Oscars for foreign-language movie proves its brilliance and no amount of hype is too much for it. The Suicide Squad Release to Get Delayed, Courtesy the Coronavirus Pandemic? Director James Gunn Gives an Update.

Check Out James Gunn's Reply

James Gunn's Reply (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lagaan revolves around the British era and is about a farmer named Bhuvan who accepts the challenge of Captain Andrew Russell to beat his team in a game of cricket and enable his village to not pay taxes for the next three years.

Gunn's revelation has certainly made us beam from ear to ear and we are glad for filmmakers in the west are appreciating Gowariker's masterly act. Interestingly, the movie was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan but the actor rejected it for reasons best known to him. But as they say, his loss was Aamir's gain and the rest is history.

