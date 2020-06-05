Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Experience of Shooting with Heavy Prosthetics, Makeup in Hot-Weather and Dealing with Severe Back Pain

Amitabh Bachchan's look in Gulabo Sitabo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan has opened up on his experience of wearing heavy prosthetics while shooting for Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo" in Lucknow during the peak of summer. The veteran actor shared a few stills from the sets of the film on his blog. He wrote: "In one of the pictures you see the dress I wear has openings form the back .. that is the directors input .. knowing we would be working in Lucknow at the peak of Summer .. the UP summer .. into at times 50 degrees Centigrade, he felt that I would be requiring frequent clothing changes due to the perspiration .. and changing the top with the prosthetics and hair would make if difficult for the actor if the buttons were in front .. the dress or the kurta would have to go off the top of the head to be removed .. but with the opening at the back it could be conveniently slipped off without going over the head .. it could been slipped of if in front too .. but then the front would look awkward .. so .." Amitabh Bachchan Shares a ‘Then and Now’ Post Showing What Changed From Kabhie Kabhie to Gulabo Sitabo With an Amazing Caption!

Talking about how shoot would start early to avoid the searing Uttar Pradesh summer afternoons, he mentioned: "The start of the shoot was always kept very early in order to not get into the sun in the late hours when at its maximum .. and give a break at noon with the overhead sun, also not convenient for filming camera light wise , to allow the evening to set in and cool down .." "SO .. the early start is a nightmare for the prosthetic made up guy .. shot to be taken at sun rise by 6.30 am , means in the make up van at 3.30 am !!" Big B further revealed what difficulties he experienced while shooting in prosthetic makeup in such scorching heat, and how his lower back hurt due to the walking posture of his character, an old man named Mirza. When Amitabh Bachchan Turned Tourist in Lucknow While Filming Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.

".. the prosthetic make up is always an issue during hot weather .. it tends to melt away the sticking glue and destroy the prosthetic .. adequate care on set was taken then to keep the face cool .. its a requirement from the make up department .. one that I abhor .. the cooling systems on set , yes provide the air conditioned air , but then with the frequency of shots the continuous in and out of the cool into the heat is a bad precedent for me .. either I remain cool or remain hot .. and if this can be called a metaphor, a figure of speech, it is completely unintended .. !!"

"… and yes when the entire shoot day is with that awkward walk .. the lower back simply breaks down .. cant sit cant lie down .. cant do nothing .. pain killers not allowed .. pain relieving sprays , be just sprays with no effect .. !!" "So want to be an actor..get on with it..and stop complaining!" he concluded. "Gulabo Sitabo" is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The Shoojit Sircar directorial also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.