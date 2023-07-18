Bhumi Pednekar, a talented and versatile actress, has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood over the years, captivating both audiences and critics with her remarkable performances. Making her debut in the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi has consistently showcased her acting prowess in movies such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories 2, Badhaai Do, and many more. As the actress celebrates her birthday today on July 18, it's worth exploring her filmography, which promises to showcase her diverse range of skills and talent. Bhumi Pednekar’s Barbie-Inspired Look Is Taking Over the Internet (View Pics).

Check Out Bhumi Pednekar's Top 5 Movies

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi Pednekar stepped into the world of Bollywood alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, delivering a powerful performance in her debut film. What made her portrayal even more remarkable was the dedication she displayed by gaining weight for the role, a choice uncommon among actresses. Bhumi fearlessly took on the challenge and embraced it gracefully, proving her commitment to her craft.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

In the movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar played the lead female role, highlighting her versatility as an actress. Portraying the character of Jaya, Bhumi showcased her exceptional talent and brought depth to the narrative. The film, which revolves around the issue of open defecation in rural India, addressed important social concerns with a touch of romance and comedy. Bhumi's performance in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was widely appreciated for her portrayal of a strong-willed woman who stands up against societal norms and fights for sanitation and women's rights. Bhumi Pednekar Hates Getting Typecast, Calls Herself Fortunate For Playing Variety of Roles in Bollywood.

Bala

In a world often preoccupied with glamour and appearance, Bhumi Pednekar excelled in a role that celebrated diversity and challenged societal beauty standards. Portraying a character with dark skin in the film, Bhumi's performance showcased her exceptional talent and fearlessness. Despite being surrounded by individuals fixated on skin color, her character remained unashamed and confident in her own skin.

Saand Ki Aankh

In Tushar Hiranandani's directorial Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi Pednekar portrayed the role of an inspirational grandmother who fearlessly pursued her passion for shooting, defying age-related stereotypes. Her portrayal as the sharpshooting dadi alongside Taapsee Pannu captivated the attention of audiences far and wide. Bhumi's performance beautifully depicted the resilience, determination, and spirit of the character, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Her portrayal of the shooter dadi was met with critical acclaim, garnering admiration for her ability to bring depth and authenticity to the role. Bhumi Pednekar Looks Fab in Brown Customised Blazer and Slit Pencil Skirt (See Pics).

Badhai Do

In the movie Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekar shatters stereotypes surrounding sexual orientation and challenges the societal barriers restricting job opportunities in the field of sports. Her character breaks free from the confines imposed by society, boldly defying norms and paving the way for change.

Bhumi Pednekar's journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of phenomenal, as she seamlessly transitioned from being a casting director to becoming a bonafide Hindi film star. Over the years, her exceptional talent and versatility have paved the way for her to secure remarkable roles, where she consistently showcased her immense potential as an actor. With each project, Bhumi's dedication and commitment to her craft shine through, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

