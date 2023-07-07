Bhumi Pednekar has shared stunning photos of her on social media. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a brown customised blazer and slit pencil skirt. She styled her look with black heels, trendy shades and golden hoops. The Bollywood actor gives major boss lady vibes in her latest photos. Her open-hair look serves major hairstyle goals. "Am ready! [sic]," Bhumi Pednekar captioned the stylish Instgram post. Black Beauty! Bhumi Pednekar Shines in Stunning Black Leather Dress (View Pics).

Check Bhumi Pednekar's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)