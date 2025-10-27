Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen in Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG, is currently promoting his upcoming movie Haq, co-starring Yami Gautam. The courtroom drama, directed by Suparn S Verma, is based on the real-life Shah Bano case of 1985, where a Muslim woman took her husband to court demanding her rights after he divorced her and refused to accept their children. During the trailer launch event for Haq in Mumbai, Emraan Hashmi spoke about why every Muslim should watch the film while responding to a reporter’s question. ‘HAQ’ Teaser: Yami Gautam Stands for Justice Against Emraan Hashmi in Courtroom Drama (Watch Video).

Emraan Hashmi on How He Felt Taking Up ‘Haq’ as a Muslim

During a trailer launch event for Haq in Mumbai, a reporter asked Emraan Hashmi if he felt an added responsibility as a Muslim while taking up a film like Haq. The actor rseponsed saying, "Jab mai aisi script padhta hoon, I see it as an actor aur iss film mein pehli baar mujhe ek Musalman ka point of view hai, woh bhi leke aana pada. Going back jo landmark case tha us waqt, pura desh do hisso mein bat gaya tha. Ek tha religion aur personal faith ke side mein, ek tha constitutional aur secural rights ki taraf. But mujhe ye dekhna tha ki ye film mein kay director aur writer ka pont of view balanced, unbiased daur neutral hai. Toh uska short answer hai haan, it was very neutral."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Haq’:

Translations - “When I read a script for a film like this, I first see it as an actor. But this time, for the first time, I had to bring a Muslim point of view with me. Talking about the landmark case back then, it had divided the country into two halves — one leaning towards religion and faith, and the other towards constitutional and secular rights. In this film, I wanted to see if the writer and director’s point of view was balanced. The answer is yes, they were neutral.”

Emraan Hashmi Calls ‘Haq’ a ‘Pro-Women’ Film

Further talking about Haq, Emraan Hashmi said, “When people come out of the theatres after watching the movie, I don’t know what their opinion will be, but I feel many will find it extremely balanced. One thing that clearly stands out is that it’s pro-women. It’s a pro-women film. For my community, I feel this film represents a liberal Muslim point of view. It’s a great piece of work, and Muslims should really come and watch the film.”

Emraan Hashmi at ‘Haq’ Trailer Launch

More About ‘Haq’

Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, is directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. It is based on the Supreme Cpurt judgement of the landmark Shah Bano Begum vs Ahmed Khan case, which favoured women's rights. Haq will be released in the theatres on November 7, 2025.

