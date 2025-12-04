Actress Yami Gautam has taken a bold stand against what she calls Bollywood’s “extortion-like” culture of paid hype and fake publicity. Days before the release of her husband Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar, Yami took to Instagram to pen a powerful note, calling out the toxic trend that she believes is harming the film industry’s integrity. 'Dhurandhar' Director Aditya Dhar Calls Wife Yami Gautam His Favourite Person to ‘Come Home’ to in Sweet Birthday Post.

In her detailed post, Yami expressed frustration over the growing practice of pressuring filmmakers to pay for manufactured positivity or risk being targeted by negative coverage. “There is something I’ve been wanting to express for a long time, and I feel today is that day & I must,” she began. “This so-called trend of giving money, under the guise of marketing a film, to ensure good 'hype' is created for a film, or else 'they' will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released), until you pay 'them' money, feels nothing but a kind of extortion.”

The actress, known for her honesty and grounded views, warned that this manipulative practice could damage the industry’s future. “Just because this arrangement is accessible to anyone, whether to 'hype' a film or spread negativity against another actor or a film, is a plague that is going to affect the future of our industry in a big way,” she added. Yami also drew comparisons to the South Indian film industry, praising its unity and discipline. “In the South, no one can dare do such things because the industry stands united on a lot of fronts,” she said. “I urge our esteemed producers, directors, and actors to come together in order to arrest this termite of a culture at this stage itself and discourage it.” ‘Very Subjective to an Actor’: Yami Gautam Shares Her Thoughts About Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Work Shift Demand.

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is an upcoming spy-action thriller featuring a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The film, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, is slated for a theatrical release on December 5, 2025. With her candid remarks, Yami Gautam has once again proven that she’s not afraid to speak her mind especially when it comes to protecting the creative spirit of Indian cinema.

