There is something about Hariharan and his voice. It's so soothing and refreshing that it puts you into sudden calm. Hariharan's voice has a mild quality that can stir something in you. That's why his songs which have a melancholic feel can make even a cold-hearted person cry. But what many often overlook are Hariharan's romantic songs. His smooth and different tonal quality makes every romantic ballad sound so sweet even the unromantics will fall in love. Hariharan Birthday: 7 Stunning Songs By The Iconic Singer That You Can Play As You Work From Home! (Watch Videos).

Let us tell you about five such songs of Hariharan which are so romantic that your heart might flutter a lot. The risk is yours! Roja Jaaneman To Tu Hi Re: Hariharan's 7 Songs To Help You Sit Through Work From Home.

Kuch mere dil ne kaha - Tere Mere Sapne

Hum tum se na kuch keh paye - Ziddi

Tu mere paas bhi hai - Satya

Kitni Baatein - Lakshya

Ek duje ke vaaste - Dil To Pagal Hai

These romantic songs by Hariharan are as soul-stirring as his sad tracks which make anybody catch feelings. That's why Hariharan will always be special.

