The 42nd edition of the Super 750 tournament, Japan Open Badminton, is currently underway in Tokyo. The Japan Open Badminton 2025 is part of the BWF World Tour and will see top shuttlers from all across the world participate in men's and women's singles, doubles, and mixed-doubles categories between July 15 and July 20 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. Japan Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Comfortably Advances To Second Round; Indian Badminton Star Beats China's Wang Zheng Xing 21-11, 21-18.

The 2025 edition of the Japan Open Badminton boasts of field that sees Indian badminton stars spread across all categories in both men's and women's sections. Star player Lakshay Sen will feature in the men's singles section, while in the women's PV Sindhu will lead the contingent with others like Unnati Hooda, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Rakshitha Ramraj also making their presence felt.

The duo of Chirag Shetty and Satvik Rankireddy will feature in men's doubles along with Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar. As many as two women's pairs will feature in the doubles competition with Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, and Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi. Unfortunately, no Indian will participate in mixed doubles.

Japan Open Badminton 2025 Details

Tournament Japan Open Badminton 2025 Duration July 15 - July 20 Time 3:30 PM, 5:40 AM, 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar and YouTube

Whe re To Watch Live Telecast Of Japan Open Badminton 2025 on TV?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a broadcast partner, fans will not be able to find TV telecast viewing options for the Japan Open Badminton 2025. For the Japan Open Badminton 2025 Super 750 tournament live streaming viewing option, scroll down. PV Sindhu Bows Out of Japan Open 2025, Star Indian Shuttler Loses in Opening Round To South Korea's Sim Yu Jin

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Japan Open Badminton 2025?

Star Sports Network holds digital rights of the Japan Open Badminton 2025, and their OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide viewing options for live streaming of the Super 750 badminton tournament in India, which will require a pass.

However, Japan Open Badminton 2025 also has an online viewing option on YouTube for free, with BWF TV doing live streaming of the event on their official channel.

