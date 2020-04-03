Hariharan Birthday: 7 Stunning Songs By The Iconic Singer That You Can Play As You Work From Home! (Watch Videos)

Hariharan (Photo Credits: File Image)

The COVID-19 lockdown can really bog down one's mental health. The need of the hour is to stay at home for everyone's safety. During this period of home quarantine, the best thing to keep the mind fresh is listening to some beautiful music. Indian music industry is blessed with amazing artists and their songs. One of them is iconic singer, Hariharan, who has his birthday today. So, on that note, why not make a day from this long lockdown, all about his soulful voice? The singer has given us some best songs to cherish forever, so let us just play his tracks to thank him for his contribution! 7 Songs, sung by Hariharan.

Roja Jaaneman-Hindi (Roja)

The AR Rahman track is a tinge of sadness and loads of love filled in it. The musical longing to meet the lover at any cost could not be any more relatable than now!

Tu Hi Re (Bombay)

One more AR Rahman made musical track that was blessed with Hariharan's voice. The track has its own slow pace taking you into an ideal romantic world from where you don't want to return.

Jiv Rangala (Jogwa)

Ajay-Atul roped in Hariharan for this beautiful Marathi song. Love has no language barriers, so even if you don't understand the lyrics, his voice will emotionally move you for sure.

Ay Hairathe (Guru)

A bit of a classical version of "Tere Bina" song from the same film is highly underrated. The song depicts the mixed and flirty emotions of soon-to-be parents precisely in this AR Rahman track.

Bahon Ke Darmiya (Khamoshi: The Musical)

The romantic track by music composer duo Jatin-Lalit can never get old! The song of hope, trust and intimacy gets the golden touch of Hariharan's honey-like voice.

Hai Rama (Rangeela)

Based on the classical raga, puriya dhanashree, the Rehman track is simply stunning! The sensuous song is a perfect blend of modern and old romance.

Jhonka Hawa Ka (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

This track by Ismail Darbar one is clear cut a tear-jerker. Hariharan made the series of questions look like a ray of hope.

Well, these are seven gems from the treasure box of songs that he has in his store. We hope these tracks help you calm your mind amid the chaos around.