Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Gives an Update on Abhinav Bindra Biopic and When He Plans to Start Shooting for It

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya in 2016 but the movie failed to earn any box office accolades or critical appreciation. His next release came in after a gap of two years with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, an unconventional take on vigilantes. While it didn't enjoy a good run at the ticket window, the movie worked really well in the digital space and he was happy to see the change. However, the project of his that keeps intriguing us the most is the biopic on Abhinav Bindra. It's been a few years since it was announced but there hasn't been any development on that front. The actor, however, finally reveals what's its status and if he plans to start shooting for it anytime soon. Harshvardhan Kapoor Gets Names of Sisters Sonam, Rhea Tattooed.

Harsh in his recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror opened up about the biopic and how it is progressing. "The film is still being scripted, and the prep was to begin by the year-end, with the shoot starting next year. It’s nowhere close to the stage for me to start the prep. Right now, my focus is mainly on talking to my writer and director to understand their vision," he asserted.

Speaking about how he's trying to reach the conventional audiences of the country, Harsh said, "I haven’t been able to reach the conventional Hindi film audience yet, but this film will be a game-changer. It is a universal story of a man who got the first individual Olympic gold for India." He'll share the screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in the biopic. Koffee with Karan 6: Did You Know Andhadhun Was Offered to Harshvardhan Kapoor before Ayushmann Khurrana?

Besides the biopic, the actor also has a period thriller set in Rajasthan which is been written by Anurag Kashyap and has a small role to play in Anil Kapoor's AK vs AK.