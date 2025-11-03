The King title reveal sent social media into overdrive when it premiered on November 2, 2025 - a date doubly special as it marked Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday. The teaser, from director Siddharth Anand, teased SRK’s most ferocious and action-packed avatar yet, packed with thrillingly cut fight sequences and a striking new silver-haired look that instantly went viral. ‘King’ Title Glimpse Review: ‘Most Badass Avatar Yet!’ Fans in Aware of Shah Rukh Khan’s Violent Swagger and New Silver-Haired Look From Siddharth Anand’s Action-Entertainer (Watch Video).

'King' vs 'F1 the Movie' - The Wardrobe Debate

While fans couldn’t stop praising the swagger and intensity of the teaser, one particular moment sparked a fiery debate online. In a brief scene, SRK’s character - who identifies himself simply as King - is seen walking out of a prison wearing a light blue denim shirt layered under a mustard-yellow suede jacket.

Soon after, sharp-eyed viewers began pointing out that the look resembled Brad Pitt’s outfit in a similar scene from F1, the racing drama where Pitt plays a driver joining the fictional APXGP Formula One team.

SRK Fans Clap Back: 'He Wore It First'

Naturally, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were quick to respond, flooding social media with counterarguments - and receipts. Many pointed out that SRK had already sported a nearly identical denim-and-suede combination in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal back in 2017.

It’s all in good fun, of course - but it goes to show just how closely fans scrutinise every frame of an SRK film. In the end, whether the look was coincidental or inspired, one thing is certain: Shah Rukh Khan’s King has already ignited massive buzz, setting the stage for what promises to be one of 2026’s most explosive cinematic events. Fact Check: Has Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Copied Siddharth Anand’s ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Comparison!

ICYMI, Watch the Title Glimpse of 'King':

'F1 The Movie' vs Siddharth Anand

Interestingly, when F1 released earlier this year to strong reviews and box office success, many Indian viewers had already drawn comparisons between the Joseph Kosinski film and Bollywood’s Ta Ra Rum Pum, which, in a neat coincidence, was also directed by Siddharth Anand. Fact Check: Has Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Copied Siddharth Anand’s ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Comparison!

The parallels, however, were purely superficial. Apart from sharing the racing backdrop and a broad underdog theme, the two films couldn’t be more different in tone and storytelling - just as the King and F1 debate is more about playful fan rivalry than plagiarism.

