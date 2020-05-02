Hema Malini and Dharmendra Thank Fans for Pouring Wishes and Love on their 38th Wedding Anniversary (View Pic)

Hema Malini and Dharmendra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been married for four decades, and the actress took to social media to thank fans who wished them on their wedding anniversary on Saturday. Tweeting a photo of the couple, she wrote: "Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years." Hema Malini Expresses Grief Over Rishi Kapoor’s Sudden Demise, Says ‘His Departure is a Very Big Loss.

Dharmendra and Hema co-starred in a string of big films in their heydays, including "Sholay", "Seeta Aur Geeta" , "Dream Girl", "The Burning Train", "Raja Jani", "Baghavat", "Azaad", "Ali Baba Aur 40 Chor", "Naseeb", "Jugnu" "Charas", "Sharafat", "Aas Paas", "Naya Zamana" and "Krodhi". Dharmendra Mourns the Demise of Rishi Kapoor with a Throwback Pic, Says ‘He Fought a Brave Battle Against Cancer’

Esha Deol's Instagram Post for Hema Malini and Dharmendra

Hema Malini Expresses Gratitude towards Fans

Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years🙏 pic.twitter.com/tEtO6L4Boj — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2020

Together, they have daughters -- Esha and Ahana Deol. "Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa I love u both soooooooo much & pray to god to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness, love, happiness & the best of health! @dreamgirlhema @aapkadharam. Love you ,

Esha, Bharat, Radhya & Miu," Esha tweeted with a sweet photo of her parents.