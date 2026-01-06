Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has spoken out to clarify why multiple prayer meetings were organised following the death of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, putting to rest rumours of discord within the family. Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai, after being under medical observation for several days. He was 89. Dharmendra Movies: From ‘Bandini’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Apne’, ‘Johnny Gaddaar’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ to ‘Ikkis’, a Look at Actor's Exceptional Film Career.

Hema Malini Dismisses Rift Rumours

Soon after his passing, Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, along with their children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol - organised a prayer meeting in Mumbai. Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, were not present, which led to widespread speculation. Addressing the issue in an interview with The Times of India, Hema Malini said, “Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai (This is our family and personal matter).”

Hema Malini Explains Multiple Prayer Meets

Explaining her decision, Hema Malini said, “We talked to each other. I kept one prayer meet at my home because my group of people are different. Then, I kept one in Delhi because I am in politics, and it was important for me to keep a prayer meeting there for my friends from that field.” She further added, “Mathura is my constituency, and the people there are mad about him. So, I kept a prayer meeting there as well. I am happy with what I did.” Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

Dharmendra’s Final Days and Farewell

Dharmendra was brought back home after being hospitalised and passed away peacefully at his Juhu residence. Several prominent actors, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh and Govinda, attended his funeral in Mumbai. The late star was set to turn 90 on December 8, 2025. His final screen appearance was in Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, which released in theatres on January 1, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).