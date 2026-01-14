Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Prada fondly remembered late actor Dharmendra at the premiere of his last film, Ikkis, that released in theatres on January 2, 2026. Dharmendra, the much-loved yesteryear actor who was active in his profession until his last breath, passed away on November 24, 2025, in Mumbai. In an exclusive interaction with LatestLY at the premiere of Ikkis in Mumbai on December 29, 2025, Jaya Prada spoke about her former co-star and friend, who passed away of old-age related ailments. Ikkis being the last film of Dharmendra, received a great response to his acting. The actor delivered a heartfelt performance. Before watching Ikkis, Jaya Prada talked about how Dharmendra was like “family” to her, and his passing was a “personal loss”. Here’s what she said.

Jaya Prada Remembers Dharmendra at ‘Ikkis’ Premiere – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Parande (@fillumwaali)

Jaya Prada Pays Tribute to Dharmendra at ‘Ikkis’ Premiere

At the special screening of Ikkis, Jaya Prada spoke about Dharmendra to us. She said, “Aaj toh Dharam Ji ki Ikkis film jo hai, (uske) preview ke liye aayi hoon. Kai filmon mein humne screen share kiye hai, and unka jo vyaktitva hai, woh simplicity hai, aur ek He-Man ki tarah industry ko rule kiya hai. Toh aaj hum unko screen par dekhne aaye hai. Dharam Ji ki yeh aakhri film hogi, yeh kabhi socha hee nahin. Hum soch rahe the ke Dharma Ji ki aur films aayengi, log dekhenge. Log unhe admire karte hain, unke dillon mein raaj kiye hain, and pyaar se unko “He-Man” kehlaya jaata hai. Aaj unke screening pe bahot saare log aaye hai, toh…Personally, it is a great loss for me. Main bas Sunny (Deol) ke saath bhi kaam kari, Bobby (Deol)…yeh sab hamare family members hain. Ek parivar ki tarah hum log rehte the. Last moment pe bhi, main unko milna, unke ghar par jaana, woh sab hua. Toh aaj hum (Dharam Ji ko) bahot miss kar rahein hain. Industry ke liye great loss hai. Main poore parivar ke liye prarthana karti hoon, ke unke liye himmat de, aur I don’t know how we are going to take it, but it’s very emotional.”

(Translates to: “Today, I have come for the preview of Dharam Ji’s film Ikkis. We have shared screen space in many films. His personality, his simplicity…he has ruled the industry like a ‘He-Man’. Today, a lot of people have come to watch him on the screen. We’d never thought that this would be Dharam Ji's last film. We were thinking that more films of Dharam Ji will come, and people will watch them. People admire him; he has ruled their hearts, and he is fondly called "He-Man". Today, a lot of people have come for his screening, so… Personally, it is a great loss for me. I have also worked with (his sons) Sunny (Deol), Bobby (Deol)…they're all our family members. We were like family. Even at the last moment, I went to meet Dharam Ji in their house, all that happened. So, today we miss (Dharam Ji) a lot. It's a great loss for the industry. I pray for the whole family to give them courage to face this. I don't know how they are going to take it, but it's very emotional.”)

Jaya Prada’s Emotional Tribute to Dharmendra on Instagram

When Dharmendra passed away, Jaya Prada posted an emotional message in Hindi on her Instagram, with a picture of the Sholay actor. She wrote, “धर्मेंद्र जी सिर्फ एक अभिनेता नहीं, बल्कि भारतीय सिनेमा के स्वर्णिम दौर के प्रतीक हैं। उनकी लोकप्रियता, अभिनय क्षमता, सदाबहार आकर्षण और सादगी ने उन्हें बॉलीवुड के इतिहास में एक अमर स्थान दिया है। उन्होंने एक निर्माता और सांसद के रूप में भी अपनी पहचान बनाई। धर्मेंद्र जी की सादगी, विनम्र स्वभाव और देहाती सरलता ने उन्हें आम लोगों के बेहद करीब कर दिया। वे स्टार होने के बावजूद जमीन से जुड़े रहे। धर्मेंद्र जी रोमांटिक, एक्शन और ड्रामा—हर तरह के किरदारों के लिए जाने गए। उन्हें “ही-मैन ऑफ बॉलीवु” भी कहा गया क्योंकि उनके एक्शन और पर्सनालिटी का खास अंदाज़ था।“ (Dharmendra Ji is not just an actor, but a symbol of the golden age of Indian cinema. His popularity, acting abilities, evergreen charm and simplicity have given him an immortal place in Bollywood history. He also made his identity as a producer and MP. Dharmendra Ji's simplicity, polite nature and rustic simplicity brought him very close to the common people. He stayed grounded despite being a star. Dharmendra ji was known for romantic, action and drama—all kinds of characters (in his films). He was also called "He-Man of Bollywood", because his action and personality had a special/unique style.)

Jaya Prada Writes Emotional Tribute to Dharmendra – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Prada (@jayapradaofficial)

Dharmendra and Jaya Prada Movies

According to available information, Dharmendra and Jaya Prada starred in many Bollywood films together, including Qayamat (1983), Ganga Tere Desh Mein (1988), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Kundan (1993), Maidan-E-Jung (1995), Shehzaade (1989), Paappi Devataa (1995), among others.

Hema Malini Speaks About Her Equation With Sunny Deol and Family

The film industry is indeed going to miss Dharmendra a lot. Tributes still pour in for the veteran superstar. His second wife, actress-politician Hema Malini also recently opened up about her equation with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Dharmendra’s children from his first wife, Prakash Kaur. The two families had organised a separate prayer meet for Dharmendra, with the Deols doing it in Mumbai and Hema Malini in Delhi. Hema Ji said she is still not out of mourning after Dharam Ji’s passing.

Hema Malini told Subhash K Jha for The Indian Express, “I was deeply in sorrow…but trying to get out of it, because it is too much for me to take. I am strong, that’s what everybody says…I have to go on… We were together for 57 years. I can’t imagine a life without him; I miss him every minute. It’s not that we were together all the time. He would always ask, ‘Where are you? When are you coming? Are you coming back? Then, I am also coming back from Lonavala.’ He would come and be here with me and the family. I feel sad without him. When will I meet him again?”

Hema Malini Shares Family Photos With Dharmendra - See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

About the Deols, she said, “It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It’s my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other.” She also revealed that she is in touch with Sunny Deol and he keeps her informed about anything related to Dharmendra.

Hema Malini Has Not Watched ‘Ikkis’ Yet

When IE asked her about Ikkis, Hema Malini said, “I came to Mathura when it was released…I can’t see it now, it will be too overwhelming. That’s what my daughters (Esha Deol and Ahana Deol) are also saying. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing.”

‘Ikkis’ - Watch Trailer:

Ikkis also starred Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Vivaan Shah, among others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Exclusive). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).