Hema Malini has called out a few media outlets for spreading false news of Dharmendra's demise. ‘What Is Happening Is Unforgivable’: Hema Malini Strongly Criticises Media for Spreading False News on Dharmendra’s Death (View Post).

Taking to social media, the veteran actress said that "What is happening is unforgivable".

View Hema Malini's Post:

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

Calling this behaviour "disrespectful and irresponsible", she added, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy (sic)."

Earlier, rubbishing the various reports of veteran actor Dharmendra's passing away, actress Esha Deol confirmed that her father is stable and recovering in the hospital.

Esha wrote on her official Instagram handle, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery. Esha Deol. (sic)"

The reports of Dharmendra's passing away have been doing the rounds since Monday evening.

As uncertainty looms over the health of the veteran star, his family has been sharing constant updates on Dharmendra's well-being.

On Monday, Sunny Deol’s team issued a clarification stating that the actor continues to be stable.

The team urged people not to indulge in spreading rumours in a statement that read, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health . Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy (sic)”.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol paid a visit to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, where Dharmendra has been admitted after reportedly suffering breathing difficulties. ‘He Is Being Continuously Monitored’: Hema Malini Shares Dharmendra’s Health Update on X, Fans Wish Veteran Actor a Speedy Recovery (View Post).

Other bigwigs from the industry, such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, were also spotted after paying a visit to the veteran actor.

