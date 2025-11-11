Hema Malini has spoken out strongly against media outlets that wrongly reported the death of her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra. The actress and politician took to her official X account, expressing her shock and disappointment over such false news. She shared that Dharmendra is currently in the hospital, responding to treatment and improving. Hema called the rumours extremely irresponsible and hurtful, especially when the family is going through a sensitive time. She requested everyone, including media organisations, to respect their privacy and avoid spreading unverified information. Hema also thanked those who have been praying for his health and asked people to focus on positive wishes instead of rumours. ‘Dharmendra Is Stable and Under Observation’: Sunny Deol’s Team Updates Fans on the Legendary Actor’s Health Amid Life Support Rumours, Request for Privacy.

Hema Malini Slams Fake Rumours About Dharmendra’s Health – See Post

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

