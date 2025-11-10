Amid the growing concern regarding Dharmendra's health, his wife and politician Hema Malini on Monday (November 10) evening informed fans that the veteran actor is at Breach Candy Hospital for "observation". "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery," Hema Malini posted on her Instagram (and X) account. She also shared a throwback picture of Dharmendra in which he could be seen flashing his hearty laugh. ‘Dharmendra Is Stable and Under Observation’: Sunny Deol’s Team Updates Fans on the Legendary Actor’s Health Amid Life Support Rumours, Request for Privacy.

Hema Malini Shares Dharmendra’s Health Update - View Post:

I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him.🙏 I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/gJhYLL28Wh — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 10, 2025

Fans Wish Dharmendra Speedy Recovery

As soon as Hema Malini shared the update, fans chimed in the comment section and wished the He-Man of Bollywood a speedy recovery. "Get Well soon Dharam ji," a fan commented. " Get Well soon Dharam sir. Prayers for him," another user commented.

On Monday evening, his family members, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya, were spotted arriving at the hospital. A while ago, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reached the hospital to check on Dharmendra's health. Salman Khan Visits Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to Check on Veteran Actor’s Health (Watch Video).

Dharmendra Movies

Dharmendra is known for his memorable performances in films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others.

In 2023, he was seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, which was a blend of comedy and romance starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, Rocky and Rani. The story centres on their contrasting personalities and their decision to spend three months living with each other's families before marriage. The film explores the cultural clashes, personal growth, and the evolving relationship between the couple. He also starred in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He will be next seen in Ikkis.

