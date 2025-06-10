On June 9, 2025, Housefull 5 has breached the INR 100 crore mark in the domestic box office. According to the producers, the film has netted INR 104.98 crore in India since its theatrical release on June 6. The ensemble comedy, featuring a murder mystery twist, is directed by Tarun Mansukhani (Dostana, Drive) and stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. The cast also includes Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, and Chitrangda Singh, among others. ‘Housefull 5’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows All in This Sleazier, Sillier Comic Murder Mystery.

With Housefull 5 crossing the INR 100 crore milestone, this marks Akshay Kumar’s second film in 2025 to achieve the feat after Sky Force - though the latter’s collections were heavily scrutinised by trade experts for allegedly relying on mass bookings and promotional offers to inflate numbers.

Akshay Kumar’s INR 100 Crore Club: More Hits Than Misses!

By entering the INR 100 crore club with Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar now has 18 films in this elite category - a remarkable milestone for a Bollywood star. But the bigger question is: were these films genuinely successful? Let’s break it down. PS: Not counting movies where he had cameos, like Singham Again.

Akshay Kumar's INR 100 Crore Grossers and Their Box Office Statuses

1. Good Newwz (2019) - INR 205.14 crore - Superhit

2. Mission Mangal (2019) - INR 202.98 crore - Superhit

3. Sooryavanshi (2021) - INR 196 crore - Hit

4. Housefull 4 (2019) - INR 194.60 - Hit

5. 2.0 (2018) - INR 189.55 crore - Hit (Hindi version)

6. Kesari (2019) - INR 154.41 crore - Hit

7. OMG 2 (2023) - INR 150.17 crore - Superhit

8. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017) - INR 134.22 crore - Hit

9. Rowdy Rathore (2012) - INR 133.25 crore - Hit

10. Sky Force (2025) - INR 131.44 crore - Flop

11. Airlift (2016) - INR 128.1 crore - Hit

12. Rustom (2016) - INR 127.49 crore - Hit

13. Jolly LLB 2 (2017) - INR 117 crore - Hit

14. Holiday – A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014) - INR 112.45 crore - Hit

15. Housefull 3 (2016) - INR 109.14 crore - Below Average

16. Housefull 2 (2012) - INR 106 crore - Hit

17. Housefull 5 (2025) - INR 104.98 crore - Still Running

18. Gold (2018) - INR 104.72 crore - Average

As the list shows, barring a few disappointments, most of Akshay Kumar’s INR 100 crore grossers have been hits. The majority of these films were released between 2012 and 2020 - the pre-pandemic era - when Akshay was largely focused on socially driven content. Many were also made on controlled budgets, ensuring profitability once they crossed the INR 100 crore mark. Akshay Kumar’s Best Opening Weekend Grossers: Did ‘Housefull 5’ Top the List That Ranges From ‘Kesari’ to ‘Mission Mangal’? Find Out!

Latest 'Housefull 5' Box Office Update

However, post-pandemic, the actor has struggled to deliver consistent hits, compounded by ballooning budgets. For instance, Sky Force - despite its reported INR 131.44 crore collections - failed to recover its alleged INR 160 crore budget. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office: Trade Analyst Komal Nahta Accuses Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie of Massive ‘Block Booking’ and Inflating Collections (Watch Video).

Is 'Housefull 5' a Box Office Success?

Housefull 5 has recorded the best opening weekend of the franchise and could potentially surpass Housefull 4 (INR 194.60 crore) to become the highest-grossing instalment. However, it is also the most expensive film in the series, with a reported budget of INR 225 crore.

To break even theatrically, the film needs to gross over INR 350 crore worldwide. While ancillary revenues (OTT, digital rights, etc.) may eventually push it into profitability, the real benchmark is whether both producers and distributors make money.

It’s still too early to declare a verdict, but with Sitaare Zameen Par being the next major Hindi release (on June 20), Housefull 5 has a clear runway to maximise its collections.

