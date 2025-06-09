Akshay Kumar is back with his third release of 2025 - Housefull 5 - within just six months, following Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. If Kannappa makes its planned June 27 release date without further delays, that will mark Akshay’s fourth film this year (he has a cameo as Lord Shiva). Does this man ever rest? ‘Housefull 5’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar’s Ensemble Comedy Scores Second-Best Opening Weekend for Bollywood in 2025 – Would That Be Enough? Here’s the Truth!

Housefull 5 has taken off to a strong start at the box office, netting INR 91.83 crore in its opening weekend. Not only is this the best opening for a Housefull film - surpassing Housefull 3’s INR 53.31 crore in 2016 - but it also claims the second-highest opening weekend for a Hindi film in 2025, behind Chhaava (INR 121.43 crore).

But does Housefull 5 hold the record for Akshay Kumar’s biggest opening weekend? No - it ranks third overall (or second if we consider only Bollywood films).

Top 10 Akshay Kumar Weekend Grossers (India)

1. Mission Mangal – INR 97.56 crore

2. 2.0 (Hindi dub) – INR 97.25 crore

3. Housefull 5 – INR 91.83 crore

4. Kesari – INR 78.07 crore

5. Sooryavanshi – INR 77.08 crore

6. Sky Force – INR 73.20 crore

7. Gold – INR 70.05 crore

8. Good Newwz – INR 65.99 crore

9. Ram Setu – INR 55.48 crore

10. Singh Is Bliing – INR 54.44 crore

Interestingly, apart from Housefull 5, no other Housefull films feature in the top 10. Before this entry, Housefull 3 held the 10th spot, while Housefull 4 performed even worse despite its star-studded cast.

'Housefull 5' Opening Weekend Performance Still Most Impressive

It’s worth noting that Mission Mangal benefited from an extended weekend, releasing on August 15 (a national holiday that fell on a Thursday). Similarly, 2.0 also had a Thursday release. This makes Housefull 5’s performance even more impressive - it narrowly missed topping the list by having one fewer day. ‘Housefull 5’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows All in This Sleazier, Sillier Comic Murder Mystery.

With a reported budget of INR 225 crore, Housefull 5 still has a long way to go before being declared a box-office success. Fortunately, the film faces no major Hindi competition until Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par arrives on June 20. If it continues drawing audiences despite mixed reviews, this could be Akshay’s first legitimate hit of 2025 - especially after Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2 underperformed relative to their budgets.

