Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS): Bollywood actress Preity Zinta turned nostalgic while wishing superstar Hrithik Roshan on his 47th birthday on Sunday. Preity and Hrithik have done some really memorable work together on-screen and Preity's wish only made us wish to see the hit pair once again on-screen. In her wish, Preity recalled her 19th birthday celebration which was attended by Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik Roshan Turns a Year Older Today! Sussanne Khan Calls Him ‘The Most Incredible Man’ (View Pics).

The actress tweeted: "Happy Birthday my darling @iHrithik. I'm so proud of u and so proud of how far we have come. I still remember coming late for my 19th birthday party and seeing u and Suz waiting for me with that massive cake. Seems like a lifetime now." Preity Zinta Gives a Perfect Quarantine Haircut to Hubby Gene Goodenough and Says ‘Its Good Enough’ (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

"So here's to a lifetime of love, happiness, sexiness, success & good health always cuz it's not what we have in life but who we have in life that matters. Love you loads #HappyBirthdayHrithik #Friendsforever," Preity added.

Other Bollywood celebrities also shared birthday wishes for Duggu were Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar, Mika Singh and others. Also, on the eve of his birthday, Hrithik announced that his next film will be Siddharth Anand's next action thriller with Deepika Padukone. Indeed a memorable birthday for fans of the superstar.

